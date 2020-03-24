Services
Wass Home For Funerals
410 Broad St
Alcester, SD 57001
(605) 934-2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Kjose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Jerry" Kjose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Jerry" Kjose Obituary
Geraldine "Jerry" Kjose

Alcester - Geraldine "Jerry" Kjose, 83, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, after a lengthy illness. Due to the COVID-19 related gathering restrictions, Geraldine's family will hold private services in Alcester, SD with a public memorial service at a later date.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Eldean; 2 sons, Michael (Jill) of Vermillion and Mitchell (Barb) of Sioux Falls, 4 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -