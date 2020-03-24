|
|
Geraldine "Jerry" Kjose
Alcester - Geraldine "Jerry" Kjose, 83, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, after a lengthy illness. Due to the COVID-19 related gathering restrictions, Geraldine's family will hold private services in Alcester, SD with a public memorial service at a later date.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Eldean; 2 sons, Michael (Jill) of Vermillion and Mitchell (Barb) of Sioux Falls, 4 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020