Geraldine Mary (Flaherty) Schulz
Geraldine Mary (Flaherty) Schulz left us December 24th, 2019 after a short illness. Gerry was born in St. Paul, MN to Michael and Ruth Flaherty on August 2, 1929. She was the oldest of 3 children, followed by Robert Michael (deceased) and Michael Dean Flaherty. After graduation from St. Joseph's Academy in St. Paul, she met and married the love of her life, Albert G. Schulz on September 3, 1949. They eventually settled their family of 5 in Sioux Falls, SD where they lived until 1999 when they retired to sunny Arizona. They settled in West Brook Village in Peoria and lived there until Al got sick and they moved to independent living at Fellowship Square in Phoenix, AZ. After 64 years of marriage, Al (90 yrs. of age) passed away May 16, 2014, and Gerry remained at Fellowship Square until her recent death.
Gerry, as she preferred to be called, was first and foremost a loving, caring mother to her three daughters. She loved to decorate her home which she took immense pride in. She was always moving the living room and family room furniture around. She loved art and collectibles. She loved to cook and no one loved her cooking more than Al. Gerry was a Brownie Scout leader to your youngest daughter's troop and later, when her girls were in high school, she worked in retail.
Her greatest strength was her ability to listen and show empathy and love. She found it easy to forgive, never holding a grudge against anyone. Of course, being of Irish heritage, she loved a good time, a cold brew, and great friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert and beloved brother Robert (Bud) Flaherty. She will be greatly missed by her surviving brother Michael Flaherty, Her three daughters Barbara Patterson Harris, Connie Welp and husband Richard, and Janet Ranjitsingh and husband Dirk, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday January 9th at 9:00am at Fellowship Square, 2002 W. Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019. Graveside services will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 12:30pm. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020