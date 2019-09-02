|
|
Geraldine "Gerry" Wulff
Sioux Falls - Geraldine "Gerry" B. Wulff, Sioux Falls, SD, died September 1, 2019, at her residence at Dow Rummel Villiage. She was 84.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Halladay-Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Villiage. Interment will be at Bridgewater Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Wednesday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.
Further obituary information is pending at this time.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 2, 2019