Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Wulff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Gerry" Wulff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Gerry" Wulff Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Wulff

Sioux Falls - Geraldine "Gerry" B. Wulff, Sioux Falls, SD, died September 1, 2019, at her residence at Dow Rummel Villiage. She was 84.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Halladay-Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Villiage. Interment will be at Bridgewater Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Wednesday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.

Further obituary information is pending at this time.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now