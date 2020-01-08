|
|
Gerrit Van Holland
Rock Valley, Iowa - Gerrit H. Van Holland, 82, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fellowship Village in Inwood, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 11, at First Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone and Rev. Harlan DeJong officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 10, at the church, with family present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. Memorials may be given to Gideons International. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Gerrit is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn; son, David (Nancy) Van Holland of Sioux Center, Iowa; daughter, Donna (Dave) Johnson of Rapid City, South Dakota; 7 grandchildre; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jacobsma of Brandon, South Dakota; 2 brothers, Dick (Ruth) Van Holland and Joe (Gerry) Van Holland, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Marilyn's siblings, Emilene Kruid of Hudson, South Dakota, Phyllis (Cornie) Schelling of Jefferson, Iowa, and Bill (Mary) Schoep of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020