1/1
Gerrit "Gary" VanLaar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerrit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerrit "Gary" Van Laar

Sioux Falls - Gerrit "Gary" Van Laar, age 91, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 in Redfield, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at the funeral home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral online please go to www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lorraine "Lori" Van Laar, Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Dwayne (Maureen) Lukens, Geraldine Van Laar and Beverly (Scott) Vreeland; four step-children, LeAnn "Beth" Tebben, Cheryl (Bruce) DeGroot, David (Connie) Baartman, and Shelly Smedsrud; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and Lori's grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Curtis) VanderZee and Darlene Van'tHul; and a host of other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Van Laar; parents, Marinus and Margaret Van Laar; siblings: Marvin Van Laar, Dean Van Laar, Wilma Rowland, Arlene Brasel and Mary Hoogland.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved