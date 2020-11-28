Gerrit "Gary" Van Laar
Sioux Falls - Gerrit "Gary" Van Laar, age 91, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 in Redfield, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at the funeral home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral online please go to www.georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lorraine "Lori" Van Laar, Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Dwayne (Maureen) Lukens, Geraldine Van Laar and Beverly (Scott) Vreeland; four step-children, LeAnn "Beth" Tebben, Cheryl (Bruce) DeGroot, David (Connie) Baartman, and Shelly Smedsrud; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and Lori's grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Curtis) VanderZee and Darlene Van'tHul; and a host of other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Van Laar; parents, Marinus and Margaret Van Laar; siblings: Marvin Van Laar, Dean Van Laar, Wilma Rowland, Arlene Brasel and Mary Hoogland.