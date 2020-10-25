Gerry Benney-MagnusonParker, SD - Gerry Benney-Magnuson, 92 of Parker, passed away on October 23, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Parker. Visitation with no family present will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Church. Due to Covid-19, the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Gerry's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.Gerry is survived by her children Pat (Pam) Benney, Parker, SD; Kathy (Fred) Dehring, Yankton, SD; Tom (Susan) Benney, Tea, SD.