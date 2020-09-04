Gerry Bethke
Sioux Falls - Gerry D. Bethke, 85, passed away into Glory on September 2, 2020 from liver cancer at Dougherty Hospice House.
He was born the son on Herman and Delores (Hage) Bethke on November 30, 1934. Gerry married Jackie Janisch on September 18, 1954. He served as the custodian for Zion Lutheran Church for many years before retiring in 2015.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his son, Todd (Brenda) Bethke, Sioux Falls, his daughter, Kim (Curt) Wollman, Fargo, ND and his daughter, Julie Boyles, Harrisburg; 4 granddaughters; his brothers, Robert (Allene) Bethke, Scottsdale, AZ and Randy (Karen) Bethke, Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Abiding Free Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at noon at the church. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
.