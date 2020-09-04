1/1
Gerry Bethke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerry Bethke

Sioux Falls - Gerry D. Bethke, 85, passed away into Glory on September 2, 2020 from liver cancer at Dougherty Hospice House.

He was born the son on Herman and Delores (Hage) Bethke on November 30, 1934. Gerry married Jackie Janisch on September 18, 1954. He served as the custodian for Zion Lutheran Church for many years before retiring in 2015.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his son, Todd (Brenda) Bethke, Sioux Falls, his daughter, Kim (Curt) Wollman, Fargo, ND and his daughter, Julie Boyles, Harrisburg; 4 granddaughters; his brothers, Robert (Allene) Bethke, Scottsdale, AZ and Randy (Karen) Bethke, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Abiding Free Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at noon at the church. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved