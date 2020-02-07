Resources
Sioux Falls - Trudy (Duarte) Stevens, 75, passed away on February 4th at the Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage. Gertrude Ann Duarte was born on December 23, 1944 in El Paso, Texas to Thomas W. and Margaret (Schmitz) Duarte, the eldest of 5 siblings. She grew up in Parkston, South Dakota.

Trudy is survived by her daughter: Cheryl Stevens-Pool (Chuck) of Clermont, Florida; her grandchildren: Bob Stevens, Brandon, SD, Laura Elizabeth Stevens-Chopin, Portland, OR, Alex Pool, Sioux Falls, Taylor Thompson, Sioux Falls, Rachel Thompson and Will Thompson, Brandon, SD; her siblings: Mona (Dave) Geidel, Parkston, SD, Carmen (Don) Neumayr, Beresford, SD, John (Lorie) Duarte, Parkston, SD; and a very special niece: Sara (Vance) Siemonsma. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas P. Duarte, her grandson, Michael Stevens and just a few months ago by her youngest daughter, Carolyn Thompson.

A celebration of her life will be held at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th at 2:30 PM. It will be a simple service, just as she wanted and interment will be in the Parkston Cemetery at a later date with a private service for her immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to the Feeding South Dakota organization or Hungry Hearts of Sioux Falls. Trudy supported both of these organizations and they were very close to her heart. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
