Gertrude Witkop
{ "" }
Gertrude Witkop

Marion - Gertrude Witkop, 93, of Marion passed away on Oct. 22nd at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Oct. 29th at 11 am at First Church of Monroe with burial in the Spring Valley Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 am on Thursday at the church, 1 hour prior to the funeral service. The family encourages all guests and visitors to wear a mask and follow Covid guidelines.

Gertrude is survived by sons; Larry (Erci) of St. Thomas, VI, Eldon (Kathy) of Marion, Dean (Lucy) of Marion, daughters Janet (Fred) Herr of Rapid City and Julie (Timothy) Pond of Aberdeen, 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home of Marion.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
