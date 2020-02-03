Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Burney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert M. Burney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert M. Burney Obituary
Gilbert M. Burney

Sioux Falls - Gilbert M. Burney, 81, of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.

Gil is survived by his wife, Susanne; two children, Paul and Dean; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jaclyn, Liam, and Milo; daughter-in-laws Deborah and Margaret; and best friends Ray and Kyle Roti. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to Autism Speaks, https://www.autismspeaks.org. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Glenn, Marlys, Betty and Gene. A celebration of life visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S Minnesota, Ave. with a service at 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -