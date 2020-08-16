1/1
Gladyce Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladyce Perkins

Sioux Falls - Gladyce Lucille Perkins, of Sioux Falls, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home at Dow Rummel. Gladyce was 107.

Gladyce Lucille was born on August 6, 1913 in Alexandria, MN to Andrew and Carrie (Woods) Schultz. She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1931.

On August 22, 1939, Gladyce was united in marriage to Frank Perkins in Chicago, IL. Following marriage, the couple made their home in Clinton, IA. In 1971, Gladyce's husband passed away. In 1981 Gladyce moved to Sioux Falls, SD and became a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Gladyce is preceded in death by her husband; two sisters; and one brother. She is survived by her great nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at Dow Rummel Halladay Peterson Chapel at a later date. Interment will take place at Springdale Cemetery in Clinton, IA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved