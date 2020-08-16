Gladyce Perkins

Gladyce PerkinsSioux Falls - Gladyce Lucille Perkins, of Sioux Falls, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home at Dow Rummel. Gladyce was 107.Gladyce Lucille was born on August 6, 1913 in Alexandria, MN to Andrew and Carrie (Woods) Schultz. She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1931.On August 22, 1939, Gladyce was united in marriage to Frank Perkins in Chicago, IL. Following marriage, the couple made their home in Clinton, IA. In 1971, Gladyce's husband passed away. In 1981 Gladyce moved to Sioux Falls, SD and became a member of First Presbyterian Church.Gladyce is preceded in death by her husband; two sisters; and one brother. She is survived by her great nieces and nephews.Memorial service will be held at Dow Rummel Halladay Peterson Chapel at a later date. Interment will take place at Springdale Cemetery in Clinton, IA.