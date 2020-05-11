Resources
Sioux Falls - Gladys Halstenson died on May 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, SD.

She is survived by her sons, Lee (Jan) Halstenson, Paul (Barb) Halstenson; grandchildren, Staci Wolff, Corey Halstenson, Chad (Kari) Halstenson; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Lee Delaney of N. Kansas City, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents, George and Mahala Rehfeldt; infant son, Terry; grandson, Jeremy; and brother, Arlie Rehfledt.

Memorials may be directed to Augustana University Athletics or First Lutheran Church Media Ministry.

Private Funeral Services will be live-streamed at 2:00 Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page using this link: https://youtu.be/HLC5MwxAhn4

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 11 to May 12, 2020
