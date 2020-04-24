Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
View Map
Sioux Falls - Gladys Woodward Lumby, 91 died on April 23, 2020. Private funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Her funeral will be available to watch online on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a link to this event and a more complete obituary.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Karen (Ed) Hegdahl; 4 grandsons, Brian (Marsha) Hegdahl, Steve (Kim) Hegdahl, Mike (Stacey) Wehling, Jim (Jill) Wehling; six great-grandchildren, Kristina (Youssef) Ben Saida, Megan Hegdahl, Hannah Hegdahl, John, Max and Ben Wehling; one great-great grandson, Aiden Ben Saida; two sisters-in-laws, Lucille Johnson and Francis Morehouse; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Lena Johnson; two husbands: Charles Woodward, Hubert Lumby; her daughter, Susan Wehling; son-in-law, Tom Wehling; six brothers, Melvin, Loren, Ken, Dale, Duane and Merle Johnson: and two sisters, Virginia Venenga and Lucy Mason.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
