Services
Creps-Abels Funeral Home
905 Edgington Avenue
Eldora, IA 50627
641-858-2181
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Eldora, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Eldora, SD
Gladys Nadine (Clark) Higgason Obituary
Gladys Nadine (Clark) Higgason

Eldora - Gladys Nadine (Clark) Higgason, 100 years young, of Eldora, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Eldora Specialty Care in Eldora. The funeral service for Gladys will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:30 AM at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eldora. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at the Eastlawn Cemetery in Eldora. Memorials may be directed to the family and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Gladys is survived by her sons Max (Nancy) Higgason, Jr. of Grinnell, IA, Jerry (Dee) Higgason of Eldora, Denny (Linda) Higgason of Sioux Falls, SD; 9 grandchildren David (Jodie) Higgason, Brett Higgason, Julie (Dan) Robertson, Kim (Jon) Hamann, Penny (Dan) Brown, Kyle Higgason, Ryan (Anna) Higgason, Christy (Aaron) Smith & Heidi (Brad Negrete) Higgason; 14 great-grandchildren Sierra, Spencer, Sawyer, Calvin, William, Kayla, Abby, Ashley, Tyler, Angela, Bethany, Nate, Mary Jane & Simon; 3 great-great grandchildren Madelyn, Ivy & Chloe; special friend Byrtie Allen. She rejoins in heaven her parents; husband Max; 7 siblings.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
