Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Gladys R. Schmidt


1931 - 2019
Gladys R. Schmidt Obituary
Gladys R. Schmidt

Sioux Falls - Gladys R. Schmidt passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 20, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Gladys was born to Frank and Anna (Knapp) Simunek on April 5, 1931 near Hamill, SD. At a young age she moved with her family to Lyon County Iowa where she was raised and received her education. She graduated from Inwood High School in 1948 and then moved to Sioux Falls. Gladys was united in marriage to Ralph M. Schmidt on September 3, 1955 at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Sioux Falls. She remained in Sioux Falls raising her family and was an active member of Christ the King Church.

Grateful for having shared her life are her three sons: Jeff (Lisa), Sioux Falls, Patrick (Simantha), Huntington Beach, CA, and Greg (Patty), Mill Creek, WA; one brother: Harold Simunek, Inwood, IA; two sisters: Edith Thomas, Mount Vernon, WA, and Dorothy Jorgenson, Colton, SD; five grandchildren: Christina, Justin, Andrew, Amanda, and Brandon; and many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, and brothers Raymond and Eugene Simunek.

Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil and Rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 26, 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
