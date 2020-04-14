|
Gladys Wiebers
Lennox - Gladys Wiebers, 94, of Lennox, SD, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Lennox Good Samaritan Center. Gladys Smit was born in 1925 near Lennox where she grew up graduating from Lennox High in 1943. She earned a teaching certificate from Springfield College and taught rural school for several years. In 1946 she married John "Jack" Wiebers. The couple farmed south of Lennox, moving into Lennox in 1981. Jack died in 2006. She was active at Delaware Reformed Church, Lennox Senior Citizens and had served on the Inspiration Hills Board of Directors. She created and sold arts and crafts with the Crafty Gals for 25 years. Survivors: four children: Orville (Corliss) Wiebers, Lennox, Sharon (Larry) Bruns, Centerville, Beverly (Bradley) Winterboer, Chancellor and Janice (David) Tipton, Lennox; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Private immediate family funeral services will occur and can be live streamed online via delawarereformed.com 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020