Gladys Wieman
Marion - Gladys Wieman was born Jan. 1, 1917 in Boyden, Iowa to Christian and Everena (Verrips) Rowenhorst. She had five brothers and three sisters. All grew up on a farm by Monroe, S.D., where she graduated high school in 1935.
She married Francis Wieman Aug. 18, 1937 in Denver, Colo. They lived several places, including the Monroe and Marion S.D. area, Hartford, S.D. and southern California.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Phrona Beeninga, Seattle, Wash., Ron Wieman (Linda), Sioux Falls, S.D., Wayne Wieman (Sharel), Sioux Falls, Ken Wieman (Ellen), Tacoma, Wash. and Linda Von Eye (Doug), Marion. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
She passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her parents; eight siblings and son-in-law, Darwin Beeninga.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening in her early years, and is grateful for her family of friends at Tieszen Memorial Home.
There will be a visitation with family present Friday, Sept. 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tieszen Memorial Home Chapel in Marion. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home of Marion.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be Glady's request.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019