Sioux Falls - Glen Hansen, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born June 26, 1926 at Sioux Falls, SD.

On June 27, 1948, he was united in marriage with Jaraine M. Unruh. In 1955, he began work for D&W Industries and retired from D&W in 1991.

Glen was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Jaraine, of Sioux Falls; his daughters, Roslyn (Kent) Myers, Peggy (Dale) Wilgers, Cynthia (Rick) O'Connor and Shirley (Michael) Darnell; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister in Denmark; a brother, Norman Strommen, a sister, Arlyne Baillie; a son-in-law, Bradley Newcomb and a grandson, Scott Newcomb.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Saturday at First Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019
