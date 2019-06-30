|
Glen Fockler
Sioux Falls - Glendon Larue Fockler was born on the farm by Worthing, SD, June 1, 1937. He was one of six children born to Harvey and Esther (Fodness) Fockler. Glen went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, June 29th, 2019.
Glen enlisted in the Navy in 1955 at 17 years old. He was first stationed in Rhode Island and finished based in Hawaii. Glen served on the radar ship USS Joyce and served as a gunner. After his discharge from the military he worked out of Colton, SD on various road crews including Sweetman Construction and the building of I-90. He was very proud to have been part of the construction of I-90.
In 1963 he married Sharon Larsen and the two made their home in Dell Rapids. Glen and Sharon raised two sons, Brad and Steve, and were married for 55 years. He loved Sharon dearly.
Glen loved his time in construction; however, the bulk of his career was spent in the automotive industry. He began as a car salesman and sales manager for Datsun (loved his Datsun's), and in 1979 became Partner in a General Motors Franchise in Mitchell, SD.
Glen appreciated a beautiful house and yard, and meticulously took care of his property. He also enjoyed cooking and fishing. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures such as going out to breakfast with his family or playing a game of cards.
Faith was important to Glen. He accepted the Lord as a young boy at Bible School. He grew closer to the Lord as his cancer progressed and prayed faithfully for family and friends.
Family was important to Glen and raising his boys to be good men was one of those important tasks. Glen worked hard to make sure Sharon was taken care of during those 55 years, and for her future. His love for Sharon and his family was shown greatly by him until the end. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were a special joy to him. He attended their activities as often as possible and spent quality time with them at home over the years which brought him much pleasure.
Glen always saw the good in people and reached out to help others in whatever he could. He was always ready to lend a hand to whatever need presented itself.
Left to cherish precious memories are his wife Sharon Fockler, sons Bradley (Bee) and Steven, grandchildren Hether Wright (David), Jordon, Nathan, and Haley Fockler, great grandchildren Selah and Jude Wright, and Rita and Tammy Fockler, brothers Rodney, Eldon, Arne, Gary and sister Karen Van Duyn, as well as extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Esther Fockler, and foster son Terry Larsen.
A funeral service for Glen will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Central Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019