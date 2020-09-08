1/1
Glen Helgeson
1951 - 2020
Glen Helgeson

Renner - Glen Earl Helgeson, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by love on the family farm in rural Renner, South Dakota, on Monday, September 7, 2020.

During his life, Glen was a loyal friend, family member, and neighbor. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Kara & Joy (Dustin Lewis); grandchildren, Carter, Olive & Eden; sister, Linda (Claire Hines); brother, Lyle; sister-in-law, Jane (Christy) Tonseth; nieces and nephews; and many more.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl & Richard "Dick" Dybvig; his infant daughter, Lyn Rachel; and other family members and friends, including his beloved dog, Slater.

Due to current health guidelines, Glen's life will be celebrated during a private ceremony with family.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that Glen's life is celebrated by donating to the charity of your choice in his name and/or by sharing a story of Glen's family (especially his grandchildren) via letter or email.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
