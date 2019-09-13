|
|
Glen Jamtgaard
Sioux Falls - Glen Jamtgaard age 81 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am Monday, September 16, at First Lutheran Church, with a fellowship time to follow. A private graveside service will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Leif Erickson/Camp Tepeetonka, or Sioux Falls, Historical Society. A complete obituary is pending.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 13, 2019