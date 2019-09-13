Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Glen Jamtgaard Obituary
Glen Jamtgaard

Sioux Falls - Glen Jamtgaard age 81 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am Monday, September 16, at First Lutheran Church, with a fellowship time to follow. A private graveside service will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Leif Erickson/Camp Tepeetonka, or Sioux Falls, Historical Society. A complete obituary is pending.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 13, 2019
