Glen Janssen
Olivet - Glen Rae Janssen was born on August 26, 1951 to Hans and Wava (Starr) Janssen in Hudson, South Dakota. He graduated from Beresford High School. On April 24, 1971, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Falk in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For most of his life, Glen worked as a self-employed electrician. He was also an electrical inspector for the state of South Dakota.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horseback riding. Glen referred to himself as a "weaver of fine yarns." He loved having fun and spending time with his family.
Glen passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home having attained the age of 68 years.
He is survived and remembered by his wife of over 48 years, Cheryl Janssen of Olivet, SD; children: Kimberly (Richard) Reed of Bennington, NE and Trevor (Vanessa) Janssen of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Makenzie Reed, Grayson Reed, Brooke Janssen, Mallory Janssen, Jillian Janssen, and Brynn Janssen; and siblings: Brenda Jones, Glenda (Chuck) Olinger, and Renae (Monty) Moyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Beryl McKenna.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 27, 2019