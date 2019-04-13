|
|
Glen Johnson
Tea - Glen A. Johnson, 89, of Tea, SD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Good Samaritan Society in Lennox, SD. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD. Visitation with family present will be from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea. Burial with Military Honors will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Grateful for sharing his life are his son, Chuck Johnson and his wife, Shelly of Tea, SD; step-son, Terry Courtney of Tipton, OK; grandchildren, Erin Chinowth and her husband, Bob of Omaha, NE, Trevor Courtney and his wife, Casady of Edmund, OK, Taylor Roberts and her husband, Chase of Wichita Falls, TX; great-granddaughter, Stella Chinowth of Omaha, NE; and a host of relatives and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; brother, Robert; sister, Alice.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 13, 2019