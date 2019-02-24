|
Glen Lubbers
Emery - Glen Lubbers, 87, of Emery passed away Feb 20 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be Wednesday Feb 27 at 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church of Emery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 PM to 7 PM at the church.
Glen Lubbers married Marlene Decker in 1954. Glen is survived by his wife Marlene; daughters Mary Jo (Terry) Huber of Creighton, NE and Carol (Steve) Porcher of Freeland, MA; a son Darin (Beth) of Sioux Falls, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren a brother-in-law Wayne Decker of Parkston.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019