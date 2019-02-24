Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Emery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Emery
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Lubbers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Lubbers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen Lubbers Obituary
Glen Lubbers

Emery - Glen Lubbers, 87, of Emery passed away Feb 20 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be Wednesday Feb 27 at 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church of Emery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 PM to 7 PM at the church.

Glen Lubbers married Marlene Decker in 1954. Glen is survived by his wife Marlene; daughters Mary Jo (Terry) Huber of Creighton, NE and Carol (Steve) Porcher of Freeland, MA; a son Darin (Beth) of Sioux Falls, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren a brother-in-law Wayne Decker of Parkston.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.