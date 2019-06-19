|
Glen R. Wintersteen
Sioux Falls - Glen Wintersteen, Sioux Falls, SD, died June 17, 2019, at Sanford Ava's House in Sioux Falls. He was 92.
Glen Richard Wintersteen was born in Hartford, SD on May 15, 1927, to Henry "Ray" and Bernice (Muchow) Wintersteen. Following his graduation from Hartford High School in 1945, Glen attended the University of South Dakota. He then assisted his father on the family farm.
On July 8, 1951, he married Ruth Benson. The couple raised three children, Steven, Laurie and Robyn. While living in Colton, SD, Glen farmed and worked in sales with Vans Implement. In 1957, he moved to Sioux Falls where he worked in sales with Ray F. Drake Body and Equipment and then with Jordan Millwork. After living in Arizona for a short period, he returned to Sioux Falls and became co-owner of B & L Farm Supply and Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc.
On October 17, 1987, Glen married Audrey (Matthies) Claussen. Two years later, Glen retired and pursued his woodworking hobby. He enjoyed working on a variety of projects including crosses, furniture, quilt holders, cradles, rocking horses, and clocks. His happiness was not limited to the creation of these things; the greatest joy was found in giving the items away to friends and family. Glen and Audrey enjoyed traveling. In his lifetime he had visited all 50 states, enjoyed three trips to Hawaii, and toured Guatemala and Costa Rica while on mission trips.
Glen was a solid Christian. His faith was obvious to others and was demonstrated by his compassion, and grace. He led his life by example. In his generosity and willingness to help others, he showed love.
Glen was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Colton Commercial Club, SD Livestock Expansion Foundation, SD Feeders Association, the Republican Party, Moose Lodge, and for decades was an active member and delegate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), testifying at state and national conferences.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Audrey Wintersteen, Sioux Falls,SD; son, Steven Wintersteen, Rapid City, SD; daughters, Laurie Johnson (Dave), and Robyn Wintersteen, both of Rapid City, SD; sister, Jean Larson of Hartford, SD; sister-in-law, Charlotte Wintersteen. Sioux Falls, SD; three step-children, Sheryl Jones, Moorhead, MN, Susan Bunger (Gaylon), Sioux Falls, SD, and John Claussen (Beth) of Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughter-in-law, Carla Claussen New Brighton, MN; seven step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee Wintersteen; brother-in-law, Newell Larson; two step-sons, Rev. Lynn J. Claussen and Jerry Claussen, and step-son-in-law, Jeff Jones.
Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity; Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools; or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. (NAMI)
Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The immediate family will be present to greet family and friends from 5-7 Thursday evening followed by a 7:00pm prayer service at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019