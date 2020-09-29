1/1
Glenelle Christensen
1935 - 2020
Sioux Falls - Glenelle Christensen, 85, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls. Glenelle Coy was born in 1935 and grew up in Lennox. She graduated from Lennox High and Northern State Teachers College. In 1955 she married Robert Christensen. They had lived in Lennox, moving to Sioux Falls in 1977. Robert died in 2001. Survivors: two sons; Robert Christensen, Jr. (Lisa) of Albany, OR and Paul Christensen of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Paul's children, Whitney (Brandon Garner), Des Moines. IA and Carter Christensen of Washington, DC; two great-grandchildren: August Robert and June Rose Garner. Private family graveside services were held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox assisted the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
