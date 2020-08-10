Glenn Benson, DDS
Lakeville, MN - Age 82 of Lakeville, Minnesota passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents JH and Esther Benson, daughter Vicki, brother Jay and sister Mary Ellen Tripp. He is survived by his loving wife Shirlee of 63 years, his daughter Joy Benson (Lakeville), son Dr Bruce Benson and fiancé Angie Josephson (Sioux Falls), Trish Benson (Apple Valley) and seven grandchildren. Dr Benson practiced dentistry for over 40 years in Sioux Falls before retiring in Lakeville 10 years ago. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed helping others. Dr. Benson was a Colonel in the South Dakota Air National Guard. He also served in the US Army. He loved golfing with his buddies and traveling. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Gophers fan (his alma mater). A memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls at 1 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with internment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, regretfully there will not be a luncheon thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
