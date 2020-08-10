1/1
Glenn Benson Dds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Benson, DDS

Lakeville, MN - Age 82 of Lakeville, Minnesota passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents JH and Esther Benson, daughter Vicki, brother Jay and sister Mary Ellen Tripp. He is survived by his loving wife Shirlee of 63 years, his daughter Joy Benson (Lakeville), son Dr Bruce Benson and fiancé Angie Josephson (Sioux Falls), Trish Benson (Apple Valley) and seven grandchildren. Dr Benson practiced dentistry for over 40 years in Sioux Falls before retiring in Lakeville 10 years ago. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed helping others. Dr. Benson was a Colonel in the South Dakota Air National Guard. He also served in the US Army. He loved golfing with his buddies and traveling. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Gophers fan (his alma mater). A memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls at 1 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with internment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, regretfully there will not be a luncheon thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.whitefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved