Glenn Dean Van Ningen
Lennox - Glenn Dean Van Ningen, 74. Lennox, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls. He was born in 1945 and graduated from Lennox High. He served in the US Air Force from 1967 until 1971. In 1966 he married Linda Fritz. The couple farmed near Lennox. Survivors: wife, Linda; daughters: Carolyn (Terry) Ebright, Brandon and Nancy (Chad) Nelson, Lennox; five grandchildren: Broderick Nelson, Clayton Ebright, Bailey Nelson, Cole Ebright and Tori Ebright; siblings: Betty (David) Jacobs, Canton and LaVeryl (Mary) Van Ningen, Lennox. Private family services were held at Tea Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, Nov 27. Memorials to charity are preferred in lieu of flowers. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com