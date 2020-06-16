Glenn E. RiversSioux Falls - Glenn Rivers, 73, of Tea, SD, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 following a lengthy illnessGlenn E. Rivers was born June 30, 1946 at St. Louis, MO.Beginning in 1971, Glenn faithfully served as a police officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department for many years, retiring in 1995. Following retirement, he worked part time at Adventureland in Altoona, IA for 20 years.On February 14, 1982 he married Sandra Goehring in Selby, SD. The couple spent their winter months travelling south.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sandra, of Tea, SD; two daughters, April (Dave) Rivers of Lewisburg, PA and Crystal (Michael) Rivers of Sioux Falls, SD; a step-daughter, LaVonn (Marty) Gustafson of Little Rock, AR; a step-son, Kevin Goehring of Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.