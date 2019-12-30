|
|
Glenn Eugene Kasten
Parker, SD - Glenn Eugene Kasten died peacefully at Select Specialty Hospital-in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 26, 2019 following a difficult but brief battle with throat cancer.
Glenn was born December 17, 1951 in Parker South Dakota to parents Eugene and Royalene (Vietor) Kasten. He grew up on the family farm east of Parker and graduated from Parker High School in 1970. He attended Lake Area Vocational School. After graduation he went on to work for Stauffer Chemical, Allied Fertilizer, and finished his career at Rosen's Inc where he spent 35 years, retiring in 2016.
Glenn split his time between his home in Alexandria, MN and winter home in Casa Grande, AA.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kent and sister Jeanene.
Glenn is survived by his son Zachary Kasten and daughter Dana Fride; along with many friends and extended family.
Following Glenn's wishes, a memorial service will be planned in the spring. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020