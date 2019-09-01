Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Chapel
Colton, SD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jacobs Lutheran Church
Colton, SD
Glenn Grocott Obituary
Humboldt - Glenn "Bud" Grocott, 88, of rural Humboldt died Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Canistota, SD

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, Colton. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Jim Grocott, Sioux Falls, Cathy (Charlie) Gordon, Montrose, Bill (Karen) Grocott, Humboldt, Laurie (Larry) Twedt, Montrose, and Lynn (Lori) Grocott, Montrose, eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, five siblings, Lois Stofferahn, Dennis Grocott, Gene Grocott, Winston "Mick" (Elena) Grocott and Linda Paulson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lillian, his wife Darlene, brother, Don "Pete" and sisters, Sally, Betty and Gladys.

Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
