|
|
Glenn Grocott
Humboldt - Glenn "Bud" Grocott, 88, of rural Humboldt died Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Canistota, SD
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, Colton. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Jim Grocott, Sioux Falls, Cathy (Charlie) Gordon, Montrose, Bill (Karen) Grocott, Humboldt, Laurie (Larry) Twedt, Montrose, and Lynn (Lori) Grocott, Montrose, eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, five siblings, Lois Stofferahn, Dennis Grocott, Gene Grocott, Winston "Mick" (Elena) Grocott and Linda Paulson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lillian, his wife Darlene, brother, Don "Pete" and sisters, Sally, Betty and Gladys.
minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019