Glenn SebestaBaltic - Glenn Sebesta, age 86, of Baltic, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls with his beloved wife by his side. A private family prayer service will be held. Public visitation, without the family present, will be from 3:30-5:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. A memorial service will be held at a later date in a better time.Glenn was born on October 24, 1934 on a farm near Kimball, South Dakota to Tweed and Hannah (Berry) Sebesta. He grew up in Kimball and graduated from Kimball High School in 1951. He joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and served four years at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska. He was honorably discharged in 1959. He was united in marriage to Joan Eickhoff of Wood River, Nebraska on August 2, 1959.Glenn settled his family in Sioux Falls in 1963 and worked for Gardner's Feed and Seed until joining the Water Reclamation Department for the City of Sioux Falls, where he worked for 30 years; retiring in 1994. Glenn loved his wife and his 26 years of retirement they shared on their acreage near Baltic. He had a quick wit, an engaging sense of humor and he relished spending time with family, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, going to "coffee" in Baltic and playing cards.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 61 years, Joan; son, Jeff (Donna) of Sioux Falls, daughters: Nancy (Doug) Kraayenhof of Hills, MN, and Kathy Sebesta of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren: Alicia (Chris) Erikson, Jeffrey (Courtney) Sebesta, Ashlyn (James) Palensky, Aimee Sebesta, Eric Sebesta, Abby Hanisch, Blake (Carissa) Hanisch, Brian (D'one) Hanisch, Sarah Wallin, Josie (Ben) Lorang, Justin Wallin, and Ryan Wallin; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ken (Mary) Sebesta of Everett, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tweed and Hannah Sebesta, and brothers: Garry, Larry and Richard Sebesta.