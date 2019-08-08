|
Glennis Stewart
Vermillion - Glennis Arlene Hood Stewart was called home by God on August 6, 2019 after 93 years of serving others - her family, her patients, her friends and strangers. She is finally reunited with her parents Elmira (Nelson) and John Hood; husband Jack Stewart; son Michael James; sisters Mary Kathyrn "Katie" Stewart, Gaile Shelby, Marjorie Moore, and Roberta Benson as well as many loved ones and friends.
Glennis was born September 6th, 1925 on a farm near Wakonda to parents, Elmira (Nelson) and John Hood. Glennis, along with her three sisters and one brother, attended Bloomingdale Country School, walking two miles each way, every day to school. Following her graduation from High School, she attended Cadet Nurse Corps at McKennan Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD. Following graduation in 1947, Glennis Hood, R.N. dedicated the next 37 years of her life taking care of patients at Dakota Hospital in Vermillion. She married Jack Stewart on November 1st, 1947 and they were married for 60 years. Her second career was at home, helping manage the household and raising three daughters. Every day of Glennis' life was about giving to others. After retiring her nursing cape in 1984, she then gave her time volunteering in service to her community. Taking care of people in the last days of their lives at hospice, delivering her baked goods to teaching staff at Vermillion Schools, Trinity Lutheran Church and the Senior Citizens Center, hosting bible study or bridge club, and swimming laps every day until she turned 90 - Glennis' life on earth was spent in service to her fellow man and living each day to the fullest.
Her life is being celebrated by her immediate family: brother John Robert "Bob" and Jewel Hood of Phoenix, AZ; daughter Linda and Tom Van Bruggen of Park Rapids, MN; daughter Julie Stewart and Kevin Bliss of Vermillion, SD, and daughter Mary Stewart of Denver, CO. Glennis' legacy is remembered in the memories passed along by her six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many great-grand pets.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 10:30 am on Friday, September 6th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be directed to Main Street Center or the Trinity Lutheran Church Kitchen.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services.
Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 8, 2019