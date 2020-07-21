Glennys Mae ThormodsgaardSaint Paul - Glennys Mae (nee Knudsen) Age 91, of Saint Paul, MinnesotaPassed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her home and surrounded by her family.Glennys was born on June 6, 1929, in Yankton, South Dakota to Carl B. and Myrtle (Flyger) Knudsen.She attended Rose Grove District #40 elementary school, a one-room schoolhouse, before attending Augustana Academy in Canton, South Dakota. After graduating from Augustana Academy, she attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Leif Thormodsgaard, on September 16, 1949, in Spring Valley Lutheran Church in rural Viborg, South Dakota.In 1966, Glennys and Curtis accepted a call from the American Lutheran Church (now ELCA) to travel to Madagascar. That call included French-language study in Paris, France, for one year. Having completed their study, the family moved to Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar, in July of 1967. Curtis was the plant manager for the Lutheran printing plant, Trano Printy Loterana, in Antananarivo. Glennys was hostess to many travelers in her home. Many missionaries, Malagasy church leaders, dignitaries, and industry leaders would dine at her gourmet table. She would later pass on her culinary talents to her grandchildren—making for many special times spent together. After 6 years of service in Madagascar, Glennys and Curtis moved to Saint Paul, Minnesota, where they started a consulting company in the Graphic Arts industry. Curtis gave lectures and performed consulting services all over the world for the printing industry. Glennys would accompany him on many of his travels, and they formed long-lasting friendships throughout the world. Glennys was also Parish Secretary for Saint Anthony Park Lutheran Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for almost 14 years. During that time, she also managed Graphic Communication International, her and Curtis's consulting business. Glennys is preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers and their wives; her husband, Curtis; an infant daughter; and an infant grandson. She is survived by her children: David (Lana), Julie (Bertrand), Joyce (Enrique), and Daniel (Deborah); her 13 grandchildren; and her 12 Great grandchildren.Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 A.M., with Services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home: 536 Snelling Avenue N, Saint Paul, MN.Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery: 29217 482nd Ave, Hudson, South Dakota.Any donations please send to Global Health Industries, 7831 Hickory St. NE, Fridley, MN 55432.651-646-2844