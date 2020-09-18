Glenyta Hanson
Sioux Falls, SD - Glenyta Hanson, 78, passed away Thur., Sept. 17, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Tue., Sept. 22 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, and will be livestreamed. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., Sept. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM. Mask usage is mandatory for both the visitation and the funeral service.
Survivors include her daughter, Janelle (Mark) Brown, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; 2 grandchildren, Alexandra and Paul Brown; and 2 brothers, Gayle (Joyce) Stalheim, Paynesville, OH and Glenorvie (Mary Jane) Stalheim, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.