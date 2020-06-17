Gloria Ann Johnson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Ann Johnson

Sioux Falls - Gloria Ann Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Sioux Falls. Gloria was born on December 27, 1942 to Henry and Mabel (Wendt) Lambert, in Portales, NM where her father was stationed in the military. The Lamberts moved back to the West Sioux Area of Sioux Falls where Gloria grew up and went to school. On December 30, 1959, Gloria was married to Floyd Johnson in Sioux Falls. The couple both worked downtown at National Bank of South Dakota; Gloria as an elevator operator and Floyd in maintenance. The two would sneak a kiss in the elevator whenever Floyd happened to be near. When Floyd joined the Sioux Falls Fire Department in 1962, Gloria would often make meals and baked goods for the crew. She was especially known for the elaborate cakes she decorated for retirements. Gloria worked various jobs in her lifetime, including as a delivery driver for the Argus Leader, dropping off papers to various carrier sites. Gloria was a member of Holy Life Tabernacle Church in Brookings. She enjoyed baking, making chocolates, painting pumpkins and rocks, and camping with her family. Despite being in two car accidents with semis, surviving breast cancer, and battling the West Nile virus that left her paralyzed for several months, Gloria never faltered in her faith. She was a pillar of strength and encouragement for her family and friends and always reminded people to believe.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Floyd Johnson, Sioux Falls; children: Linda (Daniel) Parr and David (Michele) Johnson, both of Dell Rapids; grandchildren: Jesse Parr, Kayla Johnson, Rena (Travis) Jensen, Trevor Johnson, and Desiree Johnson; great-grandchildren: Lauren Grace Jensen and Abigail Rose Haack; and two brothers Byron (Mary Jo) Lambert and James (Vanessa) Lambert, both of Sioux Falls.

Private family interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Egan. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. www.skrochfc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved