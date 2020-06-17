Gloria Ann Johnson
Sioux Falls - Gloria Ann Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Sioux Falls. Gloria was born on December 27, 1942 to Henry and Mabel (Wendt) Lambert, in Portales, NM where her father was stationed in the military. The Lamberts moved back to the West Sioux Area of Sioux Falls where Gloria grew up and went to school. On December 30, 1959, Gloria was married to Floyd Johnson in Sioux Falls. The couple both worked downtown at National Bank of South Dakota; Gloria as an elevator operator and Floyd in maintenance. The two would sneak a kiss in the elevator whenever Floyd happened to be near. When Floyd joined the Sioux Falls Fire Department in 1962, Gloria would often make meals and baked goods for the crew. She was especially known for the elaborate cakes she decorated for retirements. Gloria worked various jobs in her lifetime, including as a delivery driver for the Argus Leader, dropping off papers to various carrier sites. Gloria was a member of Holy Life Tabernacle Church in Brookings. She enjoyed baking, making chocolates, painting pumpkins and rocks, and camping with her family. Despite being in two car accidents with semis, surviving breast cancer, and battling the West Nile virus that left her paralyzed for several months, Gloria never faltered in her faith. She was a pillar of strength and encouragement for her family and friends and always reminded people to believe.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Floyd Johnson, Sioux Falls; children: Linda (Daniel) Parr and David (Michele) Johnson, both of Dell Rapids; grandchildren: Jesse Parr, Kayla Johnson, Rena (Travis) Jensen, Trevor Johnson, and Desiree Johnson; great-grandchildren: Lauren Grace Jensen and Abigail Rose Haack; and two brothers Byron (Mary Jo) Lambert and James (Vanessa) Lambert, both of Sioux Falls.
Private family interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Egan. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. www.skrochfc.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.