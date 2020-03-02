|
Gloria Ann Johnson-Plut
Sioux Falls - Gloria Ann Johnson-Plut, 82, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Laurie) Johnson, Maple Grove, MN, Paul (Roberta) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Elizabeth Anderson, Denver, Co, Sonja (Todd) Lindsay, Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Alissa Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Kathryn (Joshua) Hill, Kevin Anderson, Kristoffer Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Tate Lindsay, Brooke Lindsay; brother, Mervyn (Phyllis) Nelson; sister, Muriel Nelson; and sister-in-law, Emojean Nelson.
A celebration of life service will be held 7:00pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with family present to greet friends from 6:00-8:00p;m. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020