HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Gloria Ann Johnson-Plut

Gloria Ann Johnson-Plut Obituary
Gloria Ann Johnson-Plut

Sioux Falls - Gloria Ann Johnson-Plut, 82, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Laurie) Johnson, Maple Grove, MN, Paul (Roberta) Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Elizabeth Anderson, Denver, Co, Sonja (Todd) Lindsay, Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Alissa Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Kathryn (Joshua) Hill, Kevin Anderson, Kristoffer Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Tate Lindsay, Brooke Lindsay; brother, Mervyn (Phyllis) Nelson; sister, Muriel Nelson; and sister-in-law, Emojean Nelson.

A celebration of life service will be held 7:00pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with family present to greet friends from 6:00-8:00p;m. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
