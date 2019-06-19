Services
Gloria Mofle Obituary
Gloria Mofle

Aberdeen - D. Gloria Mofle, age 88, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died Saturday, June 15 at Angelhaus in Aberdeen, SD. A memorial service will be 2:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, SD.

Gloria Nelson was born July 1, 1930, in Viborg, SD to Hadley and Ida Nelson. Gloria graduated from Viborg High School in 1948 and then continued her education at Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, SD.

Gloria was united in marriage with Harold Mofle on April 12, 1951 in Sioux Falls, SD. Gloria and Harold made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with four children while she worked at Sioux Falls City Hall in their Engineering Office.

Gloria made her home in Aberdeen, SD in late 2006.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Jason Mofle; and brother, Phillip Nelson.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Steve (Julie), Terry, Robert, Sandy (Mike) Ullrich; three grandchildren: Jamie Ullrich, Brandon (Alyssa) Ullrich and Judith Mofle; one great-granddaughter, Clara; one sister, Betty (John) Foster; one brother, Dean (Bev) Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019
