Gloria Rose
Sioux Falls - Gloria Maye (Bradley) Rose, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Family visitation will be from 5:30 - 7:30 pm on Friday September 25, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home on South Main Ave. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 1600 E 12th Street Sioux Falls, SD, with a committal to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Rose; daughters Cindy (Dan) Van't Hof, Shelly (Steve) Stutson, Kim (Pat) Gardner all of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Bridget Van't Hof, Breanna (Austin) Peterson, Daniel (Nicole) Bauer, Sandra (Lee) Clemens, Summer (Matt) Hessamfar, Tayler (Ryan Lutz) Gardner, Kassandra Gardner; great-Grandchildren Aiyanna, Alina, Mila, Eva, Luca, Jackson, and Baby Boy Clemens in December; and by siblings Judy Clay (Stockton, CA), Wayne (Linda) Bradley (Topeka, KS), David (RoxieAnn) Bradley (Otsego,MN), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to count.