Gloria Rose
Gloria Rose

Sioux Falls - Gloria Maye (Bradley) Rose, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Family visitation will be from 5:30 - 7:30 pm on Friday September 25, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home on South Main Ave. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 1600 E 12th Street Sioux Falls, SD, with a committal to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Rose; daughters Cindy (Dan) Van't Hof, Shelly (Steve) Stutson, Kim (Pat) Gardner all of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Bridget Van't Hof, Breanna (Austin) Peterson, Daniel (Nicole) Bauer, Sandra (Lee) Clemens, Summer (Matt) Hessamfar, Tayler (Ryan Lutz) Gardner, Kassandra Gardner; great-Grandchildren Aiyanna, Alina, Mila, Eva, Luca, Jackson, and Baby Boy Clemens in December; and by siblings Judy Clay (Stockton, CA), Wayne (Linda) Bradley (Topeka, KS), David (RoxieAnn) Bradley (Otsego,MN), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to count. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
