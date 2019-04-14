|
|
Gloria V. Hoffman
Sioux Falls - Gloria V. Hoffman, Sioux Falls, SD, a woman of deep, abiding faith in the promise of eternal life, claimed the promise of her baptism and woke in the house of the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019. For 84 years, Gloria blessed all with her gracious, loving charisma and spirit.
She was born in Delmont, South Dakota to Emmanuel and Emelia Hille on July 10, 1934, and was a loving sister for Glenda and Emmanuel "Junior" throughout their lives together. After graduating from Parkston High School in 1952, Gloria attended nurses training in Mitchell, SD, and faithfully served as a Registered Nurse for over 20 years with the Visiting Nurses Association.
Gloria emanated commitment to family, friends, and community. After the passing of her first husband, Donald Johnson, in 1974, she devoted her life to providing for and nurturing her two young children, Dale and Carol. In 1983, Gloria married Marlin Hoffman and quickly adopted his family as part of her own. As one of Gloria's grandchildren observed upon being informed of her passing, "she always showed us that she loved us and thought of us as her own."
Throughout many decades of community involvement and service, Gloria participated in the ministries and activities of First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA), SD Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile in Sioux Falls. She loved all things of nature, especially the squirrels, birds and other "critters" that roamed the grounds of her private homes in Sioux Falls and, eventually, those present in her last home at Dow Rummel Village.
Gloria was preceded in death by Marlin Hoffman, Glenda Pekas and her daughter, Carol Johnson. Left to honor her and remember her love are Gloria's sons, Dale Johnson (Lois) and Dennis Hoffman (Jeri), daughter Pat Nelson (Harlan) and brother, Emmanuel "Junior" Hille, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. To all, Gloria will be remembered as a mindful servant of God and, especially, for the grace-filled prayers she would readily offer as her family would sit down for a celebratory meal time together!
Funeral Services for Gloria will be held 1:30 Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Halladay - Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Village. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue in Sioux Falls.
The Johnson and Hoffman families would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls for their attentiveness and loving care.
Psalm 23:6 (NIV)
Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019