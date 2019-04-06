Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Missionary Church
Freeman, SD
Goldie Groves Obituary
Goldie Groves

Freeman - Goldie Groves, 83, of Freeman passed away on April 4th at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. Vistation and viewing with family present will be Saturday(today) from 5-7pm at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman, with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday April 9th at 10:30 am at the Missionary Church of Freeman.

Goldie is survived by her daughter Kathy (Brian) Whiteside of NC, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 6, 2019
