|
|
Goldie Groves
Freeman - Goldie Groves, 83, of Freeman passed away on April 4th at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. Vistation and viewing with family present will be Saturday(today) from 5-7pm at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman, with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday April 9th at 10:30 am at the Missionary Church of Freeman.
Goldie is survived by her daughter Kathy (Brian) Whiteside of NC, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 6, 2019