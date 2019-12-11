Services
Gordon E. Whitlow

Gordon E. Whitlow Obituary
Gordon E. Whitlow

1927-November 30, 2019

Gordon E. Whitlow, 91, went to be with the Lord when he passed away in Ellensburg, WA. Gordon was born in Sioux Falls, SD and lived most of his life in the Oregon City, OR area.

Gordon is survived by his son, Kerri Whitlow; daughter, Lori Ballard and her husband, Russ Brethower; daughter, Lynnette Nelson; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Gordon will be honored in a service at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR, next spring.

Additional info at: Steward-Willlams.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
