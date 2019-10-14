Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Gordon Erickson

Gordon Erickson Obituary
Gordon Erickson

Sioux Falls - Gordon Harlow Erickson of Sioux Falls passed away Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 80 at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD.

He is survived by his wife Elynn Erickson; siblings Charlotte Peters, Jerome (Bonnie) Erickson, Karen (Paul) Mullen; Daughter Kristen (Gary) Kindle; step children Tiffany (Tony) Terrion, Fred (Mary) Severson, Nicole (Randy) Downing; 2 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 at 3:00pm. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
