Gordon Ode
Sioux Falls - Gordon Lyle Ode, 88, died on March 20, 2019 at Avera Hospital surround by his family. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on August 25, 1930 to J.Henry Ode and Ida Ode. Not long after graduating from Brandon High School, Gordon married Mila Heggen (1952), and they built a home on the farm and joined his parents in farming.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 67 years, Mila, sister Dorothy Mayeske (Roy) St. Paul; children David Ode (Jeanne) Pierre, Mark Ode Brandon, Bruce Ode(Stephanie) Brandon, JoAnn Presler (Kraig) Brandon, Dianne Mork (Ken) Brandon, our "Little Buddy" Jason Carpenter Sioux Falls; grandchildren Peder, Dagne Ode, Kyle, Kelly (Matt Klingenberg), Kent Ode, Kasey (Tony Tripp), Adam, Sarah, Ryan Presler, and Kaylee, Carson, Kaija Mork; great grandchildren Mason and James Klingenberg.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Henry" Ode, Ida Ode, and grandson Lewis Ode.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00 am at Brandon Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 5-7 pm at Brandon Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Brandon Lutheran Church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019