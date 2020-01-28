Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel
214 N Main
Colman, SD 57017
(605) 997-2431
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Colman, SD
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Colman, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Colman, SD
Grace A. Entringer Obituary
Grace A. Entringer

Colman - Grace A. Entringer, 91, of Colman, SD passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Dells Nursing & Rehab Center, Dell Rapids, SD. Grace is survived by her five children: Pat (Roger) Nelson, Lake Norden; Pete (Julie) Entringer, Colman; Carol Tjarks, Flandreau; Sandi (Mike) Lovro, and Doug Entringer, both of Colman; daughter-in-law Pat Entringer, Colman; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Tom, Terry and David, and three sisters Karli, Erma and Darlene. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Ray, one son Mike, her daughter-in-law Sandy, five brothers Magnus, Harold, Swede, Dee and Duane, and 4 sisters Rosie, Maryette, Fern and Bette.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Colman, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 - 2:30 pm Sunday at St. Peter Catholic Church with a 2:30 pm prayer service. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
