Grace Feller
Canton, SD - Grace Maxine Armstrong Peterson Feller was born on December 14, 1934 in Brookings, SD to William and Annie (Buswell) Armstrong. She danced her way into Heaven ushered by angels and our wonderful Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She attended Canton High School. She married Omar T. Peterson on December 24, 1951. Six children were born to this union: Alicia (Fred) Van Bockern, Canton, SD, William (Vicki), Canton, SD, Joseph (Nancy), Castle Rock, CO, Julie (Tom) Norland, Augusta, GA, Brad, Sioux Falls, SD, and John (Leah), Canton, SD. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Pearl World, Salt Lake City, UT; Mona Gorman, Ronnie and Rhonda Gordy, Nancy Stonefield, Shawna Feller, and Kim Feller Wirth all of whom she felt a mother/child connection with, along with numerous extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Frank, Charles, and Harry; sisters: Alice Ramstad and Helen Gordy; her husband, Wally and her parents.
She married Wally Feller on April 20, 1991, a marriage which lasted 20 years until Wally's death. In addition to being a dedicated mother, she cleaned several businesses in Canton before joining the RSVP program in Canton, where she ended her career as the director. Her name fit her well. She had an easy smile and a generous heart for everyone. She was truly an "Amazing Grace". She loved dancing and traveling to Texas in the winter with Wally. She also loved her children and grandchildren and visiting with friends and family.
A testament to the love she shared is that five of her granddaughters/great-granddaughters carry on her beautiful name "Grace".
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation, with family present will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 14, 2019