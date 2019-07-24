|
|
Grace Johansen
Brandon - Grace Annette Johansen, age 85, died on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 10 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home-Brandon Valley Chapel in Brandon, SD from 5-7 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are three children: Becky (Greg) Archer of Brandon, SD, Mike Johansen of Sioux Falls, SD and Eric Johansen and his wife, Gail of Lincoln, NE; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson, brother, Rueben Meyer; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Johansen in 1994; her son, Greg Johansen in 1998; and her parents, John and Erna Meyer. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019