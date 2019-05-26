Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Grace Kroon
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Grace Kroon 104 of Sioux Falls passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Village. She was born on December 1, 1914 in Sioux County, Iowa, the daughter of Ed and Mary Kosters. She married Henry R. Kroon on September 29, 1934 in Valley Springs, SD. They lived in Austin, MN until moving to Sioux Falls in 1944.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Robert, Jerry (Peggy) of Sioux Falls; one brother Rodney of Parrish, FL; one sister, Mrs. Bud (MaryAnn) Ackerman of Beaver Creek, MN; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 son Delmar, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 daughters-in-law.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
