Grace Powderly
Sioux Falls - Grace Powderly, lifelong resident of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Grace was 99.
Grace Mary Fredricks was born on May 28, 1920 in Sioux Falls, SD to Frank and Velva (Totman) Fredricks. Grace attended Whittier Jr. High and graduated from Washington High School.
On December 31, 1943, Grace was united in marriage to John Powderly in Luverne, MN. The couple were blessed with 6 children. Grace worked in different ladies dress shops, worked in the Sub Post Office at Merit Hardware Store and worked for Metz Baking Co as manager of Old Home Thrift Store for 19 years. Grace retired in 1988.
As an active member of East Side Presbyterian Church, Grace was a former Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, elder, active with the church choir and the church financial secretary. Grace was nominated as senior citizen of the year by Presbyterian Women, and a contender for the Age of Excellence Program in 1998. She enjoyed volunteer work with RSVP such as Community Health Department, Social Security and Meals on Wheels. During the school year, she volunteered with Whittier's After School Program and through this program worked with Just for Girls. After 36 years and logging more than 4300 volunteer hours with Community Health, Grace retired from volunteer work in 2019. Grace stated, "It has been a good ride!"
Grace enjoyed spending time with her family, music, crocheting, crossword puzzles and 7 little words on her iPad that she did daily. Volunteer work, faith and family were truly her greatest passions.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children Edward (Linda) Powderly of Sioux Falls, Kenneth (Kathy) Powderly of Brandon, SD, Carol (Art) Foster of Sioux Falls, Patty (John) Reiter of Palm Bay, FL and Diane (Denny) Sauers of Larchwood, IA; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Michael; brother, Harold Fredricks and his wife, Iona; and sisters, Katherine Hiett and Jeanne Hudson.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020